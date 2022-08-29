Meryl Streep to join Robert De Niro for event at UT Austin's Harry Ransom Center

The "A Celebration of Film" event will mark the center's 65th anniversary by creating an endowment in De Niro's name.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in 2017 and relates to a different archive donated to the Harry Ransom Center.

A star-studded event is just around the corner at the University of Texas at Austin's Harry Ransom Center.

On Sept. 24, legendary actress Meryl Streep and film critic and historian Leonard Maltin will join Robert De Niro for "A Celebration of Film," an event aimed at supporting film preservation at the Ransom Center.

The Ransom Center is marking its 65th anniversary by creating an endowment in De Niro's name. The iconic actor's archive is housed at the center and includes annotated screenplays, correspondence, behind-the-scenes photographs, costumes, props and more.

The "A Celebration of Film" event will be held at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center on the UT campus, and Maltin will act as master of ceremonies. The event will be timed with a new exhibition on De Niro's early career featuring items from his archive.

"The Harry Ransom Center has long been a haven for researchers who deal with film history. I applaud their continued efforts to acquire material from leading filmmakers. Whether it’s a first draft of a screenplay or a piece of wardrobe that helped an actor create a performance, this is history brought to vivid life," Maltin said.

As part of the celebration, the Ransom Center will hold its first-ever ticketed, post-gala public event starting at 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the center. Highlights are expected to include live music by Money Chicha, custom cocktails, a photo booth and more. The party will be co-hosted by actors Owen, Luke and Andrew Wilson.

Streep and De Niro have appeared in four films together, most notably 1978's "The Deer Hunter."

