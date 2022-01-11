How to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 in the Austin area

Here are just a few events happening around the area celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up on Monday, Jan. 17, with events being planned around the area to commemorate the civil rights activist and his work.

Although the traditional march has been canceled for a second year in a row, there are still events around Austin and in surrounding cities. Here are a few you can check out this year.

The festival organized by the Austin Area Heritage Council will be held on the campus of Huston-Tillotson University. It will include all types of vendors, local musicians and speakers commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.

The festival kicks off Jan. 17 at 11:15 a.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m.

Attendees are also asked to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to donate to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Attendees are being asked to provide their COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test within 72 hours of the festival. Attendees will also be screened for the virus and social distancing and mask protocols will also be in place.

The heritage council is also hosting its annual oratory competition featuring fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students sharing five-minute personal speeches.

The prompt for the speeches this year asks students what changes to society they would recommend to make Dr. King's "dream" a reality.

Tune in via Facebook and YouTube on Jan. 13 starting at 6:30 p.m. to hear what students have to say.

The City of Taylor will hold its 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Jan. 17 and will feature a march and celebration program.

The march begins at 9 a.m. at the Dickey-Givens Community Center with lineup at 8:45 a.m. After the march, the celebration program begins at 10 a.m. at Heritage Square Amphitheater.

In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to Taylor City Hall.

The Dunbar Heritage Association is hosting a three-day celebration leading up to MLK Jr. Day.

The first event is on Jan. 15 with a children-oriented event at the San Marcos Public Library. Kids will learn about Dr. King's legacy with activities, crafts and more. Kids will also help create a wreath that will be used for a wreath-laying ceremony on Jan. 17. The event for kids starts at 10:30 a.m.

On Jan. 16, DHA is partnering with the Office of the Hays County Judge to host a celebration on the Hays County Courthouse lawn from 4-7 p.m. The Hays County CommonUnity MLK Jr. Festival will feature vendors and entertainment honoring King.

Then, on Jan. 17, DHA will hold a celebration in San Marcos starting with a wreath-laying ceremony at the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial at 9:30 a.m. A community march will follow the ceremony, ending at the Paul Laurence Dunbar Recreation Center in town. There, the celebration continues with music, displays, speakers and more.