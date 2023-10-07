Madonna announces rescheduled dates for 'The Celebration Tour,' including stop at Moody Center

Madonna was originally scheduled to play Austin's Moody Center in September.

AUSTIN, Texas — Madonna fans, we now know when you'll be able to express yourself at the Queen of Pop's "The Celebration Tour."

Madonna was originally scheduled to play Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 21 and 22, but the tour was postponed after she was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection.

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," Madonna wrote in a social media post on July 10, adding, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

Madonna said in the post that the plan was to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin the European leg in October. Now those rescheduled North American dates have been announced.

Madonna will make her stop at Moody Center on April 14 and 15, 2024. According to Moody Center, all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates and ticketholders should check their emails for more information.

Below is a full list of the rescheduled North American tour dates:

Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 16: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Dec. 18-19: Washington, DC at Capitol One Arena

Jan. 8-9: Boston at TD Garden

Jan. 11-12: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Jan 15: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 18 and Jan.20: Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Jan. 22-23: New York at Madison Square Garden

Jan. 25: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 29: New York at Madison Square Garden

Feb. 1-2: Chicago at United Center

Feb. 5: Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8: Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 13: St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 17-18: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 21: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Feb. 24: Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27-28: San Francisco at Chase Center

March 1-2: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 4-5, March 7, March 9, March 11: Los Angeles at Kia Forum

March 16: Phoenix at Footprint Center

March 19: Denver at Ball Arena

March 24-25: Dallas at America Airlines Center

March 28-29: Houston at Toyota Center

April 1: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

April 4: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

April 6-7: Miami at Kaseya Center

April 14-15: Austin, TX at Moody Center

April 20-21 and April 23-24: Mexico City, MX at Palacio De Los Deportes