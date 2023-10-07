Madonna announces rescheduled dates for 'The Celebration Tour,' including stop at Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Madonna fans, we now know when you'll be able to express yourself at the Queen of Pop's "The Celebration Tour."
Madonna was originally scheduled to play Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 21 and 22, but the tour was postponed after she was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection.
"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," Madonna wrote in a social media post on July 10, adding, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"
Madonna said in the post that the plan was to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin the European leg in October. Now those rescheduled North American dates have been announced.
Madonna will make her stop at Moody Center on April 14 and 15, 2024. According to Moody Center, all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates and ticketholders should check their emails for more information.
Below is a full list of the rescheduled North American tour dates:
- Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 16: Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
- Dec. 18-19: Washington, DC at Capitol One Arena
- Jan. 8-9: Boston at TD Garden
- Jan. 11-12: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
- Jan 15: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
- Jan. 18 and Jan.20: Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
- Jan. 22-23: New York at Madison Square Garden
- Jan. 25: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
- Jan. 29: New York at Madison Square Garden
- Feb. 1-2: Chicago at United Center
- Feb. 5: Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
- Feb. 8: Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Feb. 13: St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
- Feb. 17-18: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena
- Feb. 21: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
- Feb. 24: Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
- Feb. 27-28: San Francisco at Chase Center
- March 1-2: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- March 4-5, March 7, March 9, March 11: Los Angeles at Kia Forum
- March 16: Phoenix at Footprint Center
- March 19: Denver at Ball Arena
- March 24-25: Dallas at America Airlines Center
- March 28-29: Houston at Toyota Center
- April 1: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
- April 4: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
- April 6-7: Miami at Kaseya Center
- April 14-15: Austin, TX at Moody Center
- April 20-21 and April 23-24: Mexico City, MX at Palacio De Los Deportes