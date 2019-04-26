AUSTIN, Texas — Three of the biggest names in country music, Hollywood and sports came together once again Thursday night to kick off the annual "MJ&M" fundraiser for kids.

Jack Ingram, Matthew McConaughey and Mack Brown formed MJ&M in 2013 and since then, they have raised more than $10 million for organizations that support children like The Rise School of Austin, Dell Children's Hospital, Heart Gift and the Just Keep Livin Foundation.

PHOTOS: 'Mack, Jack and McConaughey' 2019 Camila Alves. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Kendra Scott. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Jack Ingram. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Lance Armstrong. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Matthew McConaughey. Photo by Brittany Flowers. (L-R) Mack Brown, Jack Ingram and Matthew McConaughey. Photo by Brittany Flowers. (L-R) Mack Brown, Jack Ingram and Matthew McConaughey. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Molly Sims and Camila Alves. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Molly Sims. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Kendra Scott. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Kendra Scott. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Jack Ingram. Photo by Brittany Flowers. Jack Ingram. Photo by Brittany Flowers. (L-R) Mack Brown, Sally Brown, Amy Ingram, Jack Ingram, Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey. Photo by Brittany Flowers.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton to headline 2019 Mack, Jack and McConaughey Gala

RELATED: Mack, Jack, McConaughey and the Dixie Chicks team up to raise millions for children's charities

This year, country music star Chris Stapleton headlined the gala Thursday night, which will be followed by two days of golf, fashion and music.

“We’ve raised a pile of money for some really great causes and kids that need it, and we just have fun. It’s an honor to get to do what you love to do and have fun with your friends," Ingram said. "And at the end of the day, people are much better off for it. It’s great."

PHOTOS: 'Mack, Jack & McConaughey,' through the years (L-R) Mack Brown, Sally Brown, Amy Ingram, Jack Ingram, Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey at the first 'Mack, Jack & McConaughey' event in 2013. Photo courtesy of Kris Betts. KVUE's Kris Betts and Brian Bell covering the 2014 'Mack, Jack & McConaughey' event. (L-R) Mack Brown, KVUE's Kris Betts, Jack Ingram and Matthew McConaughey at the 2018 'Mack, Jack & McConaughey' event. Photo courtesy of Kris Betts.

Austin jewelry designer Kendra Scott was also a guest on the red carpet event at the ACL Moody Theater.

“You know, this is my home and the fact that I see these amazing forces like Matthew, Camila, Mack Brown, all these people coming together to do good – of course I want to be a part of that and support that," Scott told KVUE. "I think that’s what’s so beautiful about the Austin community is we really help each other and we’re here for each other."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Volunteers reportedly find hundreds of dead animals in Galveston

'Broken ribs, kicked and punched': Reports show Houston school teachers bullied by their students

Man shot outside an Austin Applebee's, police seeking suspect

Former Williamson County District Attorney Jana Duty found dead