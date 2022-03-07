MACCnífico! | First annual Latinx music and culture festival comes to MACC

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is putting on a free, three-day event to showcase local musicians in the Latinx art community.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (ESB MACC) will host its first annual MACCnífico celebration from March 17 to March 19 to celebrate Austin's Tejano and Latino music and culture. The three day event will showcase local musicians and performing artists in the community through dance, music, theater and more.

Gates open at 4 p.m., but attendees who arrive early will have time to interact with various community outreach tables, vendors and local organizations. Attendees can also expect food trucks, on-site activations and a Mercado by #FridaFridayATX.

Guests can also tour visual artist Joe Garcia's exhibit in the Community Gallery during the event. The Texan MACC artist will be on site during the event to interact with attendees.

On Thursday, performances will focus on the MACC’s artist residency program called Latino Artist Access Program. Past performances have included live sets by singer-songwriters, theater productions, live comedy shows and traditional dance.

Thursday, March 17, performers:

Ballet Folklorico de Austin, ¡ESCANDALO! Improv, Javier Jara, Mauricio Callejas, Monique Dache, Teatro Vivo, Fisterra

On Friday, the event will present a Tejano music night with local bands. MACC's Tejano musicians have a tradition of performing in East Austin and at various folk festivals in the area. They say to expect lots of dancing!

Friday, March 18, performers:

Stefani Montiel, Leonard Davila & Street People, Veronique Medrano, Monica Saldivar, The Bronze Band

On Saturday, the lineup will showcase a Latinx music mix. The genres include cumbia, salsa, reggae, funk, world, rock en español, and more.

Saturday, March 19, performers:

Kiko Villamizar, The Los Sundowns, Nemegata, Easy Compadre!

Capacity at this event is limited due to social distancing measures. Guests who RSVP on Eventbrite will receive emails before the event with any important information on check-in procedures and parking.

A digital event will also be available for streaming for those unable to attend in person through the MACCnífico website, Facebook or YouTube.

The festival takes place on the open plaza area of the MACC, or "MACC Zocalo." Attendees of all ages are welcome, and the event is alcohol free.