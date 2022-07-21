Luck Presents announces 'Lucktoberfest,' 10 days of music, food and more

The event takes place Oct. 28 through Nov. 6.

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Luck Presents has announced Lucktoberfest, a 10-day event in Willie Nelson's Luck, Texas, celebrating a diverse variety of cultures through music, food and more.

The event, which will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, has a different theme each night. The "Texas-Sized Kickoff Celebration" features a show from Americana singer Paul Cauthen and friends called the "Big Velvet Revue," and the next day focuses on the wild west with an "Outlaw Masquerade Ball."

A Dia De Los Muertos celebration will take place on Nov. 1, offering a formal procession, community ofrenda and performance from Los Lobos.

The Nov. 2 theme is "The Black Opry Revue," while Nov. 3 features an Asian American Pacific Islander "Night Market" and Nov. 4 offers an LGBTQ fashion and variety show.

"Lucktoberfest is a 10 day celebration of everything we love about Texas; from the music to the food and everything in between. Luck at its core is all about community, where everyone can come as they are. By collaborating with an amazing and diverse group of local and national curators, we are celebrating Texas by holding space for people to be themselves and share their incredible talents," said Matt Bizer, founder of Luck Presents.

Passes with admittance to all Lucktoberfest events go on sale Friday at 10 a.m, and daily passes will go on sale Monday. The Central Texas Food Bank will receive $1 from each purchased ticket.

The event is a first for Luck, Texas, and rings in the 10th anniversary of Luck Presents, which calls itself "an experience-based collective" that hosts events on the property. Willie Nelson created the town as a set for a movie based on his album "Red Headed Stranger" in 1985. Nelson ended up building a home on the property, and Luck, Texas – nicknamed "Willieville" – was born.

