Luck Reunion postponed to Friday due to weather

SPICEWOOD, Texas — The sold-out Luck Reunion has been postponed to Friday due to severe weather concerns for Thursday.

In an update, Luck Presents – the parent company of the Luck Reunion – stated that due to incoming severe weather on Thursday, March 16, the all-day concert will be postponed to Friday, March 17.

"The safety of fans, performers, vendors and staff remains paramount. Without them, there is no Luck," Luck Presents said in its press release.

All existing tickets for entrance, parking and all press credentials will be honored on Friday. The event will still take place at 1100 Bee Creek Road in Spicewood, Texas.

Fans attending the rescheduled event will have a chance to see Willie Nelson and his family, Spoon, Wild Child, Jaime Wyatt and many others. The reunion will start at the same time as originally scheduled, 11 a.m., and will end at 11:55 p.m. Any minor changes to the lineup will be announced as soon as possible.

"Same venue, same vendors, same Willie, and a little more sunshine," Luck Presents said.

See the full lineup for the event.