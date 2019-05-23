AUSTIN, Texas — The goal of the first-ever People of Color Comedy Festival is to focus on performers of color, giving audiences a chance to enjoy entertainment they might not otherwise see.

Leng Wong, the executive director of the fest, decided to start the event after realizing the caliber of the minority talent in Austin.

"It's never been this good in terms of the quantity, the quality, how motivated and passionate the troupes are," Wong said.

The People of Color Comedy Festival will feature improv troupes and sketch comedy.

The improv groups include Sugar Water Purple, Stott's Project and Escandalo. Hot Pot Comedy and Lucky Chaos Lion Dance will perform sketches.

Escandalo is a fully improvised telenovela. Sugar Water Purple is Austin's first and only all-black male improv troupe. Hot Pot Comedy is an all-Asian comedy group. And Lucky Chaos Lion Dance reinterprets the traditional Chinese Lion Dance art form for modern storytelling.

"You get to see something you wouldn't see anywhere else," Wong said.

Cindy Brio from Escandalo explained that the People of Color Comedy Festival is important because all people need representation.

"In Austin, with it being a city that is losing a lot of its color, it's very important that we make sure to represent the different cultures that are still here," Brio said.

Symply Courtney from Sugar Water Purple shares the same feeling.

"I think it's important because there needs to be people that look like you to inspire you," Courtney said.

The People of Color Comedy Festival is happening May 24 and 25 at the AISD Performing Arts Center at 1500 Barbara Jordan Boulevard.

For tickets or more information on the fest, click here.

