LIST: Local festivals planned for this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — As more Central Texans get vaccinated and restrictions continue to ease, local communities are starting to get back into the swing of things by holding larger events.

Several local festivals, from film screenings to celebrations of spring, are scheduled in Central Texas this weekend.

The Austin Comedy Film Festival will screen a collection of short comedy films from independent filmmakers from around the world this Saturday, May 15, at Doc's Drive-in Theatre in Buda. Most films have a runtime between four and six minutes. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the ticket price includes a sandwich and unlimited popcorn and soft drinks. Learn more.

The City of Leander's Parks and Recreation Department will host its kite festival at Devine Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the festival is free and activities include kite events, food and craft vendors.

The Inspired Minds Art Center in Buda will host a Spring Festival on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Activities will include an outdoor makers market, crafts, face painting, a silent auction and more.

The silent auction will serve as a fundraiser to raise money for local children to attend summer art and theatre camps on full scholarships.

Rising Sun Vineyard in McDade will host a Spring Fest on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. The event's description boasts shopping, live music and selfies with alpacas.

According to EventBrite, the fourth Austin Micro Film Festival will take place at the Alamo Drafthouse's Lakeline location on Sunday, May 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. One hundred micro-short films – averaging two to three minutes each – will be screened during the event, including all genres of film you can imagine. Learn more.

Barton Hill Farms' annual Austin Spring Festival continues this weekend. The festival runs every weekend from April 17 through May 31 at the farms near Bastrop. The event includes education on dairy farming, a hayride trail, face painting, archery and more.

The 12th annual Sherwood Forest Faire continues this weekend and next in McDade, rain or shine. Check out the performance schedule and take a look at the medieval-inspired snacks you can purchase.

For more events happening this week, check out our Working for the Weekend segment: