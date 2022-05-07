Central Texas cities hosting first-ever LGBTQ Pride events

Leander's first Pride event was held in May, while Round Rock's, Pflugerville's and Lockhart's Pride festivals will be held in June.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several local cities will host LGBTQ Pride events this year for the first time ever. Leander, Round Rock, Pflugerville and Lockhart are hosting inaugural Pride events.

A grassroots group called Inclusion, Diversity and Equity for All Leander, or IDEAL, worked with community partners to host a Pride event in Leander in May. IDEAL said that at the May 5 city council meeting, the City of Leander honored Leander Pride with a proclamation declaring May 14 as Leander Pride Day.

On May 14, Leander Pride hosted its "A Rainbow to Remember" event from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Wilco WorkSpaces + Events. The event was expected to feature vendors, an art show, speakers, food trucks, a silent auction, music and a drag makeup tutorial and drag show.

Meanwhile, Round Rock Pride will host the inaugural Round Rock Pride Festival on June 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Plaza in Downtown Round Rock. Few details are known about the festival at this time.

Pflugerville Pride will also host its inaugural Pride Pfestival on June 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Pflugerville. Organization is still in progress, but the event is already scheduled to feature drag queen Tammie Brown of "RuPaul's Drag Race," music by Tish & The Mizzbehavin' Band, comedy sets by Ky Krebs and Ava Smartt and a panel on LGBTQ issues featuring State Reps. Celia Israel and Sheryl Cole, among others.

Lockhart Pride spans a week, from June 12 through June 19. The event includes movie nights, drag performances, community mixers and more. Lockhart Pride ends with a Pride Fest from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 19 at Luna Gardens.

In addition to these first-ever Pride events, Taylor will hold its second annual Pride Festival on June 25 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Second Street. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, new activities this year include a burlesque show and a tent for children's activities.

Austin holds its annual Pride festivities in August. This year's Pride parade and festival are scheduled for Aug. 20.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is celebrated nationally every June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

