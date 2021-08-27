Le Garage Sale returns for its 20th year

The event features more than 100 mostly local vendors in one spot.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year tradition is back: Le Garage Sale is happening. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday and Sunday, The Palmer Events Center will be transformed into a shopper's paradise with more than 100 vendors, selling everything from clothing to home decor.

"They're mostly local and a lot of them are actually vendors who have been with us for 20 years. A lot of them are repeat vendors and are just so excited to be back. It was so fun seeing everyone load in today", said Eden Young, one of the event producers.

Young's mother, Suellen, owns the event, and has been doing it for 15 years along with the help of her daughters.

Young told KVUE they think the event has been around for so long because they prioritize local vendors, and Austin loves to support small local businesses.

They recommend you buy your ticket in advance here. Tickets are cash only at the door. Drinks are available at the bar and at the roaming beverage cart. Masks are required, as the Palmer Events Center is owned by the City of Austin.