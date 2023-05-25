Lake Travis businesses get ready for Memorial Day weekend

Despite the lower lake levels, turnout is still expected to be high.

AUSTIN, Texas — Memorial Day Weekend is fast approaching, and despite lake levels being much lower than normal, businesses along Lake Travis are ready to see plenty of customers.

Blake Dickinson with Centex Boat Rentals said his company will have several boats on the waterways, and he is getting ready for a busy weekend.

"We are pretty much booked up Saturday and Sunday. Monday we have a few spots available," said Dickinson.

Dickenson said that Memorial Day Weekend is one the most important weekends for business, right behind the July 4 holiday.

According to the LCRA, the water levels in Lake Travis are about 14 feet lower than last year.

Despite this, Dickenson said there is still plenty of water for boating.

"This being a large lake and a big body of water, there is still plenty of areas to come out and have fun," said Dickinson.

He said many of their customers are coming from out of state -- groups of friends and families.

"Excited to get to see the scenery and surprised by the weather and water temperatures," Dickinson said.

Dickinson's isn't the only business hoping to get an economic boost for Memorial Day. Lake Travis Zipline Adventures sits along Lake Travis, and they are expecting a good turnout, hoping to see about 300 people a day.

"Memorial Day is probably one of the bigger holidays we have because it's the first real big holiday during the summer, you know when kids are out of school and stuff like that," said Harrison Montoya of Lake Travis Zipline Adventures.

Jordan Waleri and James Clark are from Ohio. They did the ziplines Thursday.

They like to be around the water and did some kayaking on the lake, and despite being surprised by the lower water level, they still enjoyed themselves.

"It is still fun,” said Clark.

Dickinson said he is fully prepared for the busy weekend ahead.

"It is always fun bringing people out and hanging out with them. It is like hanging out with your friends most of the time," said Dickinson.

