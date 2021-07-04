KVUE helped ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot raise $120K for Caritas of Austin in 2020

Despite being virtual in 2020, ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot raised $120,000 to end homelessness.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is proud to announce that with our longtime partners ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot, the 30th annual Thanksgiving Day tradition raised $120,000 for Caritas of Austin in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first virtual Trot in history.

With $120,000 raised last year, this brings the total raised over three decades to more than $4.2 million.

“We’re grateful and proud to announce that the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot raised $120,000 for Caritas,” said ThunderCloud Co-owner and Trot Executive Run Director Mike Haggerty. “The Trot has raised an average of $300K per year over the previous eight years, but given 2020’s circumstances we are thrilled at this year’s success."

The 31st annual Trot will be held in person, with a virtual option, Haggerty said.

“So many people around the country and the world loved being able to participate virtually, and want to be part of this community event, so we’ll keep that as an option, using what we learned this year to make that part of the proud Trot tradition.”

A typical ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot averages more than 20,000 participants. The event drew 6,000 in 2020, which organizers considered a big success. It looked different, but families and friends still participated in the Thanksgiving Day tradition, in their neighborhoods or on the trails in Austin, and in various places around the world.

As it has all 30 years, 100% of the proceeds from the Trot benefited Caritas.

Caritas of Austin’s mission is to prevent and end homelessness in greater Austin. Caritas builds well-being for hundreds experiencing homelessness each year by making sure they have a stable home, healthy food, jobs and the life skills to thrive.

Caritas CEO Jo Kathryn Quinn said, “We’re very grateful for their partnership in our work to end homelessness in Greater Austin. Funding from this event helps build well-being and a foundation of stability for our clients so they do not return to homelessness.”

Caritas has had a particularly challenging year, Quinn said.

“Because of the pandemic, we had to adjust the way we deliver services to keep clients and staff safe while continuing to house new clients. The recent winter storms added new complexities," Quinn said.

Registration for the 2021 ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot will launch in August.