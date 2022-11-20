Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival

With over 40 vendors, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is welcoming the public to try sips and bites from all over Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting their first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday.

The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.

"It's our inaugural year, we're super excited. It was founded based off the passion that the Kalahari ownership has for food and beverage, they're very supportive," said Brandon Wise, Assistant General Manager of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

The event will take place on Nov. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at the resort, located at 3001 Kalahari Blvd in Round Rock. Due to the cold weather forecasted, the event will be moved inside and check-in will take place in the lobby of the main resort entrance.

Tickets are $75 per person and a photo ID is required. Activities included with the purchase of a ticket include:

A variety of food tastings from the resort's restaurants

Over 40 different kinds of Texas' best wines, distilleries and craft brewers to try

Live music to listen and dance to within the resort

A souvenir wine glass

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.