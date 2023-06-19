Walk to honor Opal Lee scheduled in Austin on Juneteenth

Lee's cousin is organizing the walk to honor her legacy.

AUSTIN, Texas — The woman known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth" will be honored in Austin on Monday.

"Opal's Walk for Freedom" will happen across the state of Texas, with a satellite walk making its way by the State Capitol. The walk will start at the parking garage near Twelfth and San Jacinto streets in Downtown Austin, and participants will make the 2.5-mile journey to the Capitol and back.

Recently, Opal Lee was honored with a portrait hung in the Capitol. Participants are taking the walk by the building in honor of that milestone.

Opal Lee started the walks back in 2016 in an effort to raise awareness about Juneteenth and get it recognized as a national holiday. Now that it is a federal holiday, the walk is a celebration of both the day's history and Lee's legacy.

"We are very proud of her that she did not stop ... She kept going. She persevered, no matter even if the family at all, at one point, did not understand it. And I'm so proud of her. And so that's why I'm keeping her legacy going, especially in the city of Austin, where her portrait was just hung in the Capitol," said Teria Broadous, the organizer of the Austin walk.

The original walk still takes place in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which is where Lee herself will be on Monday. There will be other virtual walks happening at the same time in different cities across Texas.

The one in Central Texas was organized by Broadous, one of Lee's cousins who lives here and wanted to do something special for Central Texas.

"The slaves in Texas didn't even know they were free for two and a half years. So because this is Texas soil, I think is very important that Austin understand and, you know, to understand and get educated about what Juneteenth is really about," Broadous said.

Anyone interested in taking part can just show up and join the walk. It begins at 11 a.m. Monday.

