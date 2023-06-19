Texans reflect on what Juneteenth means as anti-DEI bills become law

Juneteenth didn't become a federal holiday until 2021, but for many the holiday is nothing new. Those who honor the day say everyone can learn from it.

AUSTIN, Texas — June 19 is Juneteenth, a day for many to remember and honor what their ancestors endured as slaves in America, but also a day to celebrate the freedom that came to them nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Some commemorating the day in Austin on Monday said work still needs to be done in Texas surrounding the principles the holiday stands for.

"We're remembering our ancestors because they were so happy that they walked and they danced and they prayed, because it was nothing but God who made them free," said Dawn Burnside, the director of sponsorships for Austin's Juneteenth Festival.

For the past week, events around Austin have been celebrating the holiday, as part of the "Stay Black and Live Juneteenth Festival," put on by the George Washington Carver Museum.

Juneteenth didn't become a federal holiday until 2021, but for many this holiday is nothing new. Those who honor the day say everyone should participate, to learn more about Black history.

"Juneteenth is a memory of something that happened in our history. And so [it's] for different walks of life to come together and to talk about those things, but also get a perspective of someone from a different walk of life than you, you know," said festivalgoer and Austin native Justin Humphrey.

For Humphrey, the day is about honoring his ancestors and making sure their voices never go silent.

"It allows people to come together and have these conversations, these important conversations about the history. I feel a lot of times history has been swept under the rug," said Humphrey.

Some festivalgoers worry progress will be undone, after Senate Bill 17 was signed into law. It bans Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at public universities.

During debate about SB 17 in May, Texas lawmakers were split on how it would affect fairness in higher education.

"This bill will send us in the wrong direction. So I close and ask you, please, members, don't be on the wrong side of history," said State Rep. Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri City) in his objection to SB 17.

Those at the celebration said Juneteenth is a day for all to learn more about where we come from and the progress that's still yet to be made.

"We have to address the issue of race in this country before we can move forward. We cannot move forward ignoring the issue. Systematic oppression is a thing. Systematic racism is a thing," said Burnside.

