A guide to 2022 Juneteenth events in the Austin area

From festivals to parades, Travis and Hays Counties have a variety of Juneteenth offerings.

AUSTIN, Texas — Cities and organizations across Travis County and surrounding areas are gearing up for a weekend full of fun, food and friends in celebration of Juneteenth.

The holiday, celebrated every year on June 19, marks the day in 1865 that remaining enslaved African Americans in Galveston received the news that they were free. Despite its Texan roots, Juneteenth has spread across the nation as a day of freedom and Black cultural appreciation.

Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening this weekend:

Central Texas Juneteenth Celebration

A Saturday parade at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Salina Street from 10 a.m. to noon will lead into a park festival from noon to 10 p.m. at Rosewood and Boggy Creek Park. Live entertainment and vendors will be present, and a firework show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Travis County 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Travis County will host their Juneteenth event Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Travis County Parking Garage Atrium on 800 Lavaca Street. Food booths, canvas painting, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, bobbing for fish and face paint will all be offered.

"A Taste of History" Juneteenth Celebration

Hosted at the Hopewell Rosenwald School in Cedar Creek on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., this event will highlight historic foods within the African American community. It will also feature games, an antique sale and refreshments. The Hopewell Community Club will offer an open house for the school, which belonged to a formerly enslaved family and has been under restoration for about a decade. Former students and family of individuals who attended Hopewell Rosenwald School will be in attendance.

Austin Area Urban League Juneteenth Freedom Fest

On Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., the league will offer a barbecue best in show event, slingshots, children's activities and local performers at Turner Roberts Recreation Center.

City of Kyle Dialogue of Peace and Progress

The dialogue, taking place Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Kyle City Hall and online, is part of an event series also held during Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. In a statement, the city said the dialogue "works to join community members and leaders for open and honest conversations to raise awareness and, if necessary, facilitate change in the City of Kyle."

Texas Farmers' Market Juneteenth Events

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Lakeline market location will have live music and chef demos. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Mueller market location with have live music from DJ Cysum. Both markets will also hold a raffle.

Georgetown 70th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Saturday event at the Georgetown Community Center begins with a special program at 11 a.m. and leads into a festival from noon to 3 p.m. The program will welcome guest speaker Dr. Malissa Sanon, director of Student and Inclusion and Diversity at Southwestern University. The festival will feature live entertainment, vendors, children's activities, bingo, barbecue and a silent auction. The Georgetown Public Library will also offer a self-guided story walk through the library's children's room until Sunday.

Round Rock Juneteenth Festival

Artists such as Kid N Play and VEDO The Singer will perform at the Saturday event, taking place from 4 to 11:30 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. There will also be games, food, vendors and a health fair.