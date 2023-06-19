Cousin of Opal Lee joins in Austin Juneteenth march around the Texas Capitol

Events were held across the Austin area on Monday, including near the state Capitol and in Montopolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Celebrations went on throughout Central Texas on Monday to commemorate Juneteenth.

Teria Broadous, the cousin of the "grandmother of Juneteenth," Opal Lee, walked 2.5 miles around the state Capitol in Austin to mark the day. She was joined by a crowd who was there to celebrate Lee's efforts to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

"She would always bring up how Juneteenth should be a national holiday," said Broadous.

They also walked to remember the significance of June 19, 1865, when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally made it to Texas.

"The history is that there were slaves that did not know they were free for two-and-a-half years, and that's what Juneteenth is about. When they found out that they were free, then that's what made us as all Americans free," said Broadus.



Barbara Baylor from Pflugerville took part in the walk.

"I came out to support Juneteenth because I believe in equity, and I believe in inclusion," she said.

Over in Montopolis, the celebration continued on Monday. Montopolis has a lot of Black history. It's home to Travis County's only remaining former Black-only school from the segregation era, and the Burditt Prairie Cemetery, which was the final resting place for dozens of former slaves.

People who took part in Monday's celebration know the importance of Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth is now a national holiday, it's a Texas holiday, and it commemorates emancipation of the enslaved population," president of the Community Development Corporation in Montopolis Fred McGhee said.

"It's very important not to have a live with a master or someone to tell you to what do, or what could not do," said Marnette Canada Walker, who attended the celebration.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter