Austin's Moody Center announces Jonas Brothers show in September

Keep your "Cool," JoBros fans: The trio will be performing five albums each night of their fall tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — "It's About Time" for the Jonas Brothers to grace the capital of the Lone Star State.

"Happiness Begins" on Tuesday, May 2, with the Moody Center's announcement that the Jonas Brothers will be making a stop in Austin on Sept. 3.

Their 35-date tour begins in August in The Bronx, New York, before heading across the U.S. and into Canada. The tour, aptly called "THE TOUR," will end in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 14.

The trio will perform in Texas four times:

Aug. 30 in Arlington at the Globe Life Field

Sept. 3 in Austin at the Moody Center

Oct. 5 in San Antonio at the AT&T Center

Oct. 7 in Houston at the Toyota Center

"Cool" fans will be transported to the "Year 3000" as the brothers perform five albums every night of the tour.

Tickets will be sold through the Verified Fans presale platform. Fans can register for the platform through Saturday, May 6, at 10:59 p.m. CST before presale begins on Tuesday, May 9.

Additionally, Citi and Verizon will have presales that begin on Wednesday, May 10. Citi cardmembers will have access to the presale at 10 a.m. until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. Verizon will have a presale through their platform during the same time window as Citi cardmembers.

A limited number of tickets will be available on the Jonas Brothers' website during the general sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

Lastly, there are a number of different VIP packages and experiences available for fans who want an elevated concert experience. More information about VIP packages can be found on the VIP Nation website.