AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds gathered on the lawn of the Long Center Saturday to enjoy bubbles of all sizes for the fifth annual "Bubblepalooza."

There were also foam pits, rock climbing, trampolines, live music and food trucks.

Long Center President and CEO Cory Baker said this tradition started as a way to find things to do when summer began to quiet down way back when. Now, Bubblepalooza is the kick off to the series of free summer events at the Long Center.

Baker said every year, they see about 8,000 people show up to Bubblepalooza.

Another popular summer event at the center is the 'Sound and Cinema' series.

"We have the 'Sound and Cinema' series which is hugely popular which is our partnership with Do512 and Alamo Drafthouse. And we have movies in the park, and they're accompanied with music because this is Austin and we're at the Long Center and we always have artists out here as well," Baker said.

This year's first 'Sound and Cinema' event is a showing of 'The Goonies' on Wednesday, June 19. The rest of the series is 'Guardians of the Galaxy' on July 10, 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' on July 31 and '10 Things I Hate About You' on August 14.

