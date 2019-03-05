AUSTIN, Texas — No, it's not Mexican Independence Day.

This Sunday, May 5, is Cinco de Mayo, a day that recognizes the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, Mexico in 1862.

Here in Austin, people recognize this day with fun, drinks, music, dancing, picnics and more!

Here's a list of ways to celebrate:

Bidi Bidi Banda at Mohawk Austin

How could you celebrate Cinco de Mayo without Austin's own Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda? Austinite Cynthia Lee Fontaine from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' is hosting an event for all ages on Sunday, 6:30 p.m. at Mohawk Austin. You can buy tickets here.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

Gabrielas Downtown is hosting a live cumbia on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a live DJ, tacos and $5 margaritas – need we say more?

Grandma Steven's Cinco de Mayo Drag Brunch

Are you down to fiesta? Kind Clinic is hosting a jam-packed "Drag Brunch" at Micheladas Cafe y Cantina on Sunday, featuring an all Latinx cast of queens, a mercado with all women of color selling handmade crafts and cumbia beats by DJ Chorizo Funk. RSVP for the event here.

'Three Amigos' quote-along at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Slaughter Lane will be having a quote-along Sunday afternoon for the 1980 classic farce 'Three Amigos.' There will be film-appropriate props, special cocktails and tacos. Buy tickets here.

Cinco on the Square

The Hays County Courthouse in San Marcos is having their first ever Cinco de Mayo celebration the entire week of May 1 through May 8. Judge Ruben Becerra is hosting the event on Saturday, May 4, where family-friendly festivities begin at 11 a.m. with food, art and music until 5 p.m. More information is available here.

¡ESTAR GUARS!: A May The 4th/Cinco De Mayo Comedy Fiesta

For a Cinco de Mayo event that also combines your love for Star Wars, look no further! The Emmy-nominated sketch group The Latino Comedy Project will be performing at the Ground Floor Theater. According to the event description, the sketch artists will be imagining, "What Stars Wars would have been like if George Lucas had been JORGE Lucas."

How are you going to celebrate?

