Don't get a 'BUI' this Fourth of July holiday

Texas Game Wardens are reminding boaters to make smart decisions this holiday weekend and avoid violating boating safety regulations.

AUSTIN, Texas — In just a few days, Texas lakes will be packed with people enjoying the Fourth of July holiday on the water.

And with all the boats, the Texas Game Wardens will be keeping a close eye on safety.

"You can't have an open container in your car, but you can in your vessel, and so people are a little more relaxed on that,” said Kimberly Sorensen, the boating education manager for Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Game wardens reported to have issued 1,560 citations and 1,976 warnings for boating safety violations last year. They also arrested 49 people for BUI’s, or "boating under the influence."

".08 [DUI threshold] for driving is the same for driving a boat,” Sorensen said.

That's why game wardens across the nation have coordinated a campaign called Operation Dry Water, to discourage intoxicated people from operating water vehicles. In Austin, there will be increased enforcement on the water, including game wardens, marine safety officers and sheriff’s deputies all checking boats for safety.

"Our goal is to encourage people to stay sober, whether you're the driver or the passenger, because, you know, alcohol can impair anybody and it can affect your judgment,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen said most citations are issued between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., when people are tired from being in the sun all day and more dehydrated from alcohol.

“When you're on the water, it's really easy to get dehydrated,” Sorensen said. “You need to drink water and Gatorade and things like that at a much higher rate when you're out here in the sun, and when you're moving around on those boats."

It's something jet ski rider Nicki Anaya, who came prepared with all safety requirements, wants other boaters to remember.

"People need to be sober and safe so that we don't lose lives,” Anaya said. “We always lose lives every year, and they don't need to be [lost]."

Anyone who gets pulled over for a boating violation could get an additional citation if they don't have the required safety equipment. That safety equipment includes a boating registration, life vests, a noise making device like a horn or whistle, a fire extinguisher, a Type IV throwable and a kill switch.

Fines for not having this equipment or other boating safety violations could be anywhere from $25 to $500, and the violator could also be required to take a boating education course.

Game wardens believe it's always smart to have a backup driver on a boat as a precautionary measure. They also said some people even hire captains to operate their boat, so they can simply enjoy the holiday.

“The game wardens would love nothing more than not to have to be on the water, they are solely out here for the public safety,” Sorensen said. “Primarily on weekends like this, we're trying to remove anyone who is not being safe, remove anyone off the water, who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

