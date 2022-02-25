RodeoHouston is finally here and that means it’s time to party with your boots on! We have a guide for rodeo rookies and anyone else who's a little rusty.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a favorite family-friendly tradition that kicks off Monday, Feb. 28 and runs through March 20.

COVID cut it short in 2020 and shut it down last year, so Houstonians are ready and rarin' to rodeo again!

The 2022 event is extra special as they celebrate their 90th anniversary.

The video above originally aired on Feb. 18.

For rodeo rookies who aren’t from around these parts -- and anyone else who's not a regular -- we’ve put together this guide with everything you need to know before you rodeo.

Top 10 reasons to go to the Rodeo

There are a thousands of reasons the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo attracts millions of country and city folk every year. We’ve compiled our own top 10 list:

It’s a good bang for your buck. From country and pop to Latin and hip hop, the concert lineup is packed with stars you can see for as little as $20 a pop. RELATED: RodeoHouston announces full entertainment lineup Your concert ticket also includes the nightly rodeo action featuring top cowboys and cowgirls competing on bucking bulls and broncs or racing around barrels. The cute and courageous kids who take part in the mutton bustin’ and calf scramble each night at RodeoHouston will make your heart smile. The nightly tribute to bucking horses is magical and never gets old.

5. If rodeo action and live music aren't your thing, the Carnival offers 80 rides, 54 games and 36 food stands. There's a carnival area for little kids on the east side closest to Fannin with a petting zoo and pony rides. The price of admission is $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for kids 5-12 and children two and under are free. Those tickets also include the Livestock Show.

6. The food is fabulous! Come hungry and leave your diet at home. And don't worry about the calories in all that fried food -- you're going to do A LOT of walking to burn them off. (Tip: If your cowboy boots aren't already broken in, wear sneakers)

7. You can get up close and personal with pigs, cows, llamas, bunnies and all kinds of livestock at NRG Center. With good timing and a little luck, you might witness calves, pigs or sheep give birth at AgVenture inside NRG Center. You can also see baby chicks hatch there.

8. There’s shopping galore inside NRG Center. Tip: Come during the day when it's not so crowded and take your time browsing through the aisles.

9. There's something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a fun date night with your sweetheart, a spring break outing with your besties or a great way to entertain the kiddos, RodeoHouston is just the ticket.

10. From pint-sized cowpokes to country club cowboys to the real deal, the people-watching alone is worth the ticket price!

Photos: Cute kiddos at 2019 Rodeo 1/36

2/36

3/36

4/36

5/36

6/36

7/36

8/36

9/36

10/36

11/36

12/36

13/36

14/36

15/36

16/36

17/36

18/36

19/36

20/36

21/36

22/36

23/36

24/36

25/36

26/36

27/36

28/36

29/36

30/36

31/36

32/36

33/36

34/36

35/36

36/36 1 / 36

It's for a great cause

It's an investment in our future!

The Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show is one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S. They've awarded more than $260 million in college scholarships to more than 20,000 Texas students since 1957.

Currently, more than 2,400 students are on HLSR scholarships, attending more than 80 different Texas colleges and universities.

Any high school graduate who lives in the Lone Star State and plans to attend a Texas university is eligible. Click here for more information on how to apply.

Photos: Rodeo School Art winners 2022 1/73

2/73

3/73

4/73

5/73

6/73

7/73

8/73

9/73

10/73

11/73

12/73

13/73

14/73

15/73

16/73

17/73

18/73

19/73

20/73

21/73

22/73

23/73

24/73

25/73

26/73

27/73

28/73

29/73

30/73

31/73

32/73

33/73

34/73

35/73

36/73

37/73

38/73

39/73

40/73

41/73

42/73

43/73

44/73

45/73

46/73

47/73

48/73

49/73

50/73

51/73

52/73

53/73

54/73

55/73

56/73

57/73

58/73

59/73

60/73

61/73

62/73

63/73

64/73

65/73

66/73

67/73

68/73

69/73

70/73

71/73

72/73

73/73 1 / 73

That's no bull!

The rodeo competition kicks off inside NRG Stadium each night and features some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the country.

It’s a 19-day tournament-style competition that awards cash to the top scorers each night. The final weekend, event champions will be crowned in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing. Each champion gets $50,000, a custom saddle and belt buckle and bragging rights