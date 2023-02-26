Here are the 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners

HOUSTON — Another year of tasty eats wrapped up Saturday night at the RodeoHouston cookoff!
Editorial note: The above video is from 1976 Houston Rodeo BBQ cookoff
This year's Grand Overall Champion of the 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que was Jasper County Go Texan. In second was the Reserve Grand Champion McLennan County Go Texan.
More than 250 barbecue teams from Texas and around the world competed at this year's cookoff. There were also winners for specific categories such as best brisket, chicken and ribs. Here's a full list of winners directly from RodeoHouston:
Brisket
- Champion: Always Able But Confused Cookers
- 2nd place: San Augustine County Go Texan
- 3rd place: Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ
Ribs
- Champion: Hardin County Go Texan
- 2nd place: Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team
- 3rd place: Rancho Cerveza
Chicken
- Champion: Guzzlin' Gourmets
- 2nd place: The Star of Texas Cooking Team
- 3rd place: Paloma Blanca
Go Texan
- Grand Champion: Jasper County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion: McLennan County Go Texan
Dutch Oven Dessert
- Champion: Orange County Go Texan
- TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake
- 2nd place: Hardin County Go Texan
- Pecan Pie Cheesecake
- 3rd place: Shelby County Go Texan
- Nana's German Chocolate Cake
Open Contest
- Champion: Lonesome Dove Cookers
- Turf and Surf
- 2nd place: Half Fast Cookers
- Surf and Turf
- 3rd place: Ritch's Raiders
- Shrimp Grits
Jr. Cookoff
- Champion: Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ
- 2nd place: Karley Aleksines, Williamson County
- 3rd place: Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road
Specialty Awards
- Best Facade: Limestone County
- Best Overall Theme: Saddle Tramps
- Best Skit: BOHICA