Here are the 2022 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners

HOUSTON — The RodeoHouston cookoff wrapped up Saturday night at NRG Stadium.
The Grand Overall Champion of the 2022 World's Championship Bar-B-Que was Williamson County Go Texan. In second was Reserve Grand Champion, Mama and Papa Joe's BBQ from San Antonio.
More than 250 barbecue teams from Texas and around the world competed in this years cookoff.
There were also winners for specific categories such a best brisket, ribs, chicken, and even a junior cookoff where young competitors from ages eight to 14 competed in who could cook the best steak. All of those winners are below, directly from RodeoHouston.
Brisket
- Champion – Cowboys 4
- Heroes Second Place – Jasper County Go Texan
- Third Place – Fayette County
Ribs
- Champion – Brew Crew Cookers
- Second Place – San Patricio County Go Texan
- Third Place – Letsos Pan-Handlers
Chicken
- Champion – Gettin Sauced Cookers
- Second Place – Goliad County Go Texan
- Third Place – Los Gallos
Go Texan
- Grand Champion – Jasper County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion – Metro Go Texan 2/Q’ston Barbecue
Dutch Oven Dessert
- Champion – Willis Group – Pecan Pie Cheesecake
- Second Place – Rusty’s Smoke BBQ – Hazelnut Chocolate Cheesecake
- Third Place – NRG Energy, Inc. – Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Open Contest
- Champion – Clifton Chevy Cookers, LLC – Seafood Surprise
- Second Place – Cotton Q Club – Q Club Surf & Turf
- Third Place – Ritch’s Raiders – Steak & Lobster
Jr. Cook-off
- Champion – RJ Fite, Asleep at the Grill
- Second Place – Raelyn Barker, Circle D-A Cookers
- Third Place – Vince Martinez, Metro Go Texan 3/Midnight Mavericks
Specialty Awards
- Best Façade – Cotton Club Go Texan
- Best Façade – Brazos County
- Best Overall Theme – Over the Hill Gang Go Texan
- Best Overall Theme – Mills County
Tents involved in the cookoff will soon be taken down throughout the day Sunday in preparation for the official start of rodeo, which begins Monday.
Starting with the entertainment, Cody Johnson will take the stage Feb. 28. Keith Urban follows up on Tuesday, March 1 and Tim McGraw for Wednesday to celebrate Armed Forces Appreciation Day.
Of course we can’t forget the carnival that will be out there as well with lots of rides and food everyone of all ages.
RodeoHouston will also be hosting a sensory-friendly day Friday, March 4 for children with certain special needs, allowing limited lights and sounds.
If you’re looking for tickets to the concerts you can find them on the rodeo's website. Some tickets start as low as $20.