Rodeo rescheduled: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will return in May 2021 instead of March

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but now plans to return in May of next year.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that it will return in May 2021.

RodeoHouston competitions, concerts and entertainment, Carnival and other attractions and activities are now scheduled for May 4, 2021, through May 23, 2021. They were previously scheduled to take place from March 2, 2021, through March 21, 2021.

The plans rely on COVID-19 health conditions being safe at the time. The Junior Livestock Show and Rodeo will still be held in March.

“With the evolving health situation, we have made the decision to move the 2021 Rodeo from March to May, with the exception of our Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions, to be held as planned in March. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition," Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said.

Events related to the Rodeo that are typically held in January and February are also scheduled to change to coincide with the May Rodeo. These events include:

Downtown Rodeo Parade

Rodeo Run

Trail Ride activities

Rodeo Uncorked!

Roundup & Best Bites Competition

World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

Details for those events will be announced when they're available.

Rodeo officials said that moving the dates provides a better opportunity to host the events. More details will be shared by early March.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement regarding the plans:

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is part of the DNA that makes up who we are as Harris County. It’s an incredible forum for world class competition, entertainment, and scholarship. We desperately wish we could return to normal with a regular show in the Spring. Sadly, we are far from reaching a point where any gathering is advisable, let alone one the size and scale of our rodeo.

"Over the past several months we have remained in close touch with rodeo officials to provide them with the latest guidance from public health officials and have had very productive conversations. We will continue to do so. We still do not know if hosting a mass gathering like the Rodeo in May will be feasible, safe or advisable, and it may well not be.