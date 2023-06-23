Hot Summer Nights festival returning to Red River Cultural District in July

The free festival will include performances across more than a dozen live music venues in Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River Cultural District's (RRCD) annual Hot Summer Nights festival returns in late July!

The free festival will run from Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23, and is set to feature a full slate of performances spanning many genres, across more than a dozen live music venues within the RRCD.

Artists on the bill include Amplified Heat, Caleb De Casper, Grace Sorensen, Mama Duke, The Tiarras, Rusty Dusty and more than 100 others.

"As you attend Hot Summer Nights this July, consider it a call to action, a powerful opportunity to support our local music community made up of artists, performers, music venues, creatives, and locally-owned businesses," said Nicole Klepadlo, interim executive director of the RRCD. "Your attendance this summer becomes an act of defending Red River, safeguarding the vibrancy and resilience of our cherished music scene. Come show your support for the heart and soul of Austin's live music community by joining us in the Red River Cultural District."

The Hot Summer Nights festival was founded in 2017 and was originally created as an effort to provide additional revenue to district members, as well as local musicians and staff during the traditionally slower summer months. It is one of two annual festivals the RRCD hosts, the other being Free Week in early January.

For more information about this year's festival, visit the RRCD's website and follow the RRCD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.