Say hello to the Hello Kitty Café Truck this Saturday

The truck will be parked at The Domain from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — Great news for Hello Kitty fans: The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be making a stop in Austin on Saturday!

The pastel pink truck is making its way across the U.S. and will be parked at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace at The Domain from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans can look forward to cookies and limited edition merchandise including stainless steel rainbow thermoses, sprinkle mugs and enamel pin sets. The truck only accepts credit or debit cards.

After the truck leaves Austin, it will stop in El Paso on Oct. 9.

Since the Hello Kitty Café Truck made its debut in October 2014, it has drawn hundreds of fans at each stop. To date, two Hello Kitty Café trucks have traveled to more than 100 U.S. cities.