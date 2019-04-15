AUSTIN, Texas — A program at the Texas Capitol is aiming to shine a spotlight on foster children who are in need of adoptive families.

Cecilia Abbott will help kick off the Heart Galleries of Texas Day at the capitol at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. The Heart Gallery is an art exhibit that features children who are waiting to be adopted.

Katie Young, director of Donor Development for Partnerships for Children said that the exhibit features portraits of children of all ages.

"We feature about 225 to 230 in the Heart Gallery year-round rolling in and out," said Young. "Before the Heart gallery, those kids had about a 1% chance of being adopted and now with the heart galleries, they have over 60% chance of being adopted."

The display will stay up at the capitol through the end of the week.

