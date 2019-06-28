LULING, Texas — Here's a juicy tip: The Luling Watermelon Thump is happening this weekend! The 66th annual thump celebrates all things – you guessed it – watermelon.

Not only is 'thump' just a fun name for the festival, but there's some history behind it too. When it first started, there was a contest help to name the event. Thump won because "thumping" is what you do to test if a watermelon is ripe.

The event will include live music, seed spitting contests, a parade, an auction, a car show and, of course, lots of watermelon eating.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Matthew McConaughey: Austin not what it used to be

Man shot and killed in overnight 'gun battle,' Austin police seeking suspect

Stalking victim who dated Austin police officer feels mistreated by investigation