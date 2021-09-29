LIST: Halloween and fall-themed events in Austin for the 2021 season

October is just two days away, and fun fall events in Austin are set to kick off soon.

AUSTIN, Texas — October is just two days away, and fall events in Austin are set to kick off for 2021. In some cases, the fun has already started.

KVUE made a list of Halloween and fall-themed events in Central Texas that you can go to this year. Start planning your 2021 fall season with the guide below:

Over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins will be on display in Austin at Pumpkin Nights. The event will run every day from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31, except Tuesdays, from 6-11 p.m. at Pioneer Farms.

Tickets are on sale on the event’s website and need to be purchased in advance. There is a weekday special for attendees that choose to go on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tickets for the House of Torment in Austin are already on sale for the month of October and the first two weekends of November. General admissions tickets start at $19.99 and can be purchased online.

House of Torment is requiring masks on site. To attend, you must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The event opened on Sept. 11.

Haunted ATX is offering public van and private hearse limo haunted tours in Austin this year. The event offers more tours during the month of October.

To buy tickets, you can visit Haunted ATX’s website.

The 2021 Sweet Eats Fruit Farm Fall Festival has already kicked off its 2021 season. The event features a 4.5-acre corn maze and 2-acre pumpkin patch.

According to SweetEats website, over 30 activities are included in a general admission ticket. Also, the festival will host a 5-minute fireworks display every Friday and Saturday night in October.

You can buy tickets for the festival online.

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden is hosting its fifth annual Straw Fest event on Oct. 27. The event is free for everyone.

Attendees can participate in pumpkin carving, a petting zoo, fall fashion show and live entertainment.

The City of Round Rock is hosting its annual Fall Fun Fest on Oct. 29 this year. It runs from 9-11:30 a.m., and the theme is “Circus.”

The 2021 fest will feature carnival games, hayrides, snacks and entertainment according the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department’s website. The event is free for everyone.