As we get closer to Halloween, more activities are adjusting for safer practices

Halloween By Design is adapting their festival-style Halloween bash for nonprofits into a drive-in movie night.

How Halloween will be celebrated this year is changing for many, including those who attend the annual Halloween By Design bash.

For the past couple of years, Halloween By Design founder, Lurleen Ladd, has raised thousands of dollars for nonprofits using all of the proceeds from the event.

"We really take Halloween décor and design kind of up to the next level," said Ladd.

This year, Ladd is switching up the festival-style event to make it safer during the pandemic.

Halloween By Design is hosting a Night at the Drive-In at Doc's Drive-In Theatre in Buda on Oct. 23 and 24. They will be showing Addams Family and Little Shop of Horrors.

"We're going to bring all those elements that we normally have, which is live music, amazing food, obviously some movies and really cool Halloween scenes," Ladd said.

Proceeds will go to Vivent Health (formerly AIDS Services of Austin), Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Southern Smoke Foundation and The Shade Project, which is founded by Ladd. She said that in 2019, they raised $20,000, but the goal for 2020 is $50,000.

"Each of these nonprofits ... they're really dealing with a lot right now this particular year with lots of challenges," said Ladd. "So we're hoping those proceeds can really help them meet those challenges this year."

If you don't want to leave the house, but still want to lend a helping hand, Halloween By Design is also hosting a virtual Halloween décor challenge with a grand prize worth more than $1,000.

"Don't be intimidated and think that you have to have, you know, the most elaborate, professional design," said Ladd." That's not what this contest is about."

She added, "I want everybody to be able to channel that delight and have fun at Halloween."

