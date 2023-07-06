HAAM hosts annual Corporate Battle of the Bands at ACL Live

The event gives Austin-based professionals a chance to perform in front of a live audience for a good cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

The event gives Austin-based professionals a chance to perform in front of a live audience for a good cause. Some of the businesses that participated this year were H-E-B, Seton Healthcare Family, PNC Bank, Cirrus Logic and NetSpend.

"We are excited to continue this exciting tradition in Austin," said Paul Scott, CEO of HAAM. "HAAM’s Corporate Battle of the Bands is one of our three signature events throughout the year, and it’s amazing to have the support of some of the most influential businesses here in Austin. Without their support, the quality of life for our musicians would be in much worse dire straits."

PHOTOS: HAAM Corporate Battle of the Bands 2023 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Last year's Corporate Battle of the Bands raised more than $227,000 and drew in a crowd of more than 1,200 attendees. According to HAAM, that translates to more than $1.5 million in health care services for the more than 3,000 musicians the nonprofit serves each year.

Along with performances, Wednesday night's event also included a silent auction "filled with exclusive experiences, private concerts and many other amazing items which have been generously donated by local businesses and individuals," according to HAAM.

KVUE's Quita Culpepper served as one of the evening's emcees.

The free, family-friendly event was held at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located at 310 West Second St.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube