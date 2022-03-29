COTA announces Green Day, Ed Sheeran as F1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix headliners

Green Day will headline on Friday, Oct. 21, and Sheeran will headline on Saturday, Oct. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has announced two very different, but equally crowd-pleasing headliners for the music portion of Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix weekend this October.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Green Day will take COTA's Germania Insurance Super Stage to kick off a 20-plus band festival lineup. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Ed Sheeran will perform at COTA.

"These superstar performers are for the fans, as the tickets are already almost sold out. We want the United States Grand Prix to be the greatest sports and entertainment event, along with the best ticket value, in the world," COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said. "With 20 other bands, these headliners round out a spectacular weekend festival of racing, music, camping and fun."

Full weekend festival reserved seat and general admission ticket options for the weekend are already sold out. However, COTA will release a limited amount of Friday and Saturday single-day general admission tickets on Wednesday, March 30, at 10 a.m. here.

Friday general admission tickets will cost $59 and Saturday general admission tickets will cost $129.

All COTA-purchased reserved seat and general admission tickets include access to the Germania Insurance Super Stage Festival Lawn for the music performances. COTA said fans with hospitality or club packages should check with their respective service provider to determine concert access, if any.

Learn more about ticket availability and concert upgrades.

