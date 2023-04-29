"Governor for a Day" event honors living organ donors

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, a Fort Worth-based Republican, formally designated April 29, 2023 as Donate Life Day in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — In keeping with Texas tradition, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate served as the "Governor for a Day" on Saturday.

As President Pro Tempore of the Sate Senate, Senator Kelly Hancock, a Republican from Fort Worth, was designated to serve as Governor of Texas.

As temporary acting Governor, Hancock formally designated April 29, 2023 as "Donate Life Day in Texas," in an effort to help raise awareness for the new National Donate Life Living Donor Registry, which completed its initial run in Texas in 2021.

Hancock himself received a kidney transplant from a living donor, his son-in-law, in 2022. Hancock currently sponsors legislation to establish a Living Donor Registry Education Program in Texas. The bill passed the Texas Senate 31-0 on April 6 and is pending a hearing in the House Public Health Committee.