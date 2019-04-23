AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday is World Book Day and to celebrate, all Kendra Scott stores are hosting a book drive.

Customers who bring in a book donation Tuesday will get 15% off their purchase.

It's a part of a partnership with FirstBook, an organization that provides books for children in need. During Tuesday's book drive, 100% of proceeds from online and in-store will benefit FirstBook.

RELATED:

Habitat for Humanity teams up with Kendra Scott for 'Women Build Austin'

Kendra Scott opens new flagship store on South Congress

Kendra Scott unveils uplifting treatment room for patients at Austin hospital

In addition to that, from now through the rest of 2019, 50% of the proceeds from Scott's new literacy charm will benefit the organization as well.

The philanthropist joined FirstBook at Wayside School for a reading party and also donated $10,000 to the school for Chromebooks.

You're not going to want to miss the chance to get some items on sale before Mother's Day while also giving back! To make Mother's Day even sweeter, Scott's new ‘Color Me Kendra’ activation lets kids color in jewelry designs and have them made for their moms in store.

For a list of all Kendra Scott store locations, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I wasn't going to leave without getting an answer': Austin mom's instinct helps save 6-year-old son's life

'Face of drunk driving' Jacqui Saburido dies at 40, reports say

Killeen couple who recorded themselves raping baby and dozens of other children to be sentenced Wednesday, DOJ says