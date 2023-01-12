These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials

Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you, at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.

The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!

Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you, at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.

Here's what's buzzing around tattoo shops in the Austin area on Friday.

When Austin residents are in need of a Friday the 13th tattoo, the most famous shop to get one from is All Saints Tattoo on Sixth Street and Burnet Road. With over 600 designs, the shop offers no shortage of creative ways to get a "13" on your arms or legs.

Tattoos start out at $31 for a black outline and increase incrementally in price as more colors and shading are added to the design, to create a maximum price of $60. Tattoo lovers can get a maximum of two tattoos in one sitting and must wait in line outside the shop, as there are no appointments during the special.

Join the infamous line, if you dare!

Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight. Line closes at 10 p.m.

Locations: 514 E. Sixth St. and 8303 Burnet Road, Ste. 2

A classic since 2007, the Austin Tattoo Company is offering a variety of Friday the 13th tattoos in two different sizes, for arm and leg placement only. Palm-sized tattoos cost $130 in black, yellow and red, and smaller designs cost $60 in black and red.

The tattoo designs must include the number "13." Appointments are required for the special, with a non-refundable deposit. Read a full list of event rules before heading over to the shop.

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

Location: 5241 N. Lamar Blvd.

512 Tattoo is offering the cheapest price in town, with Friday the 13th designs available for $13 with a $7 tip. Located in northeast Austin, 512 Tattoo is accepting cash only for its Friday the 13th designs. All tattoos will be first-come, first-served and can only be placed on the arms or legs.

Just like All Saints Tattoo, 512 Tattoo will have a line-up outside the shop, so you're encouraged to get in line early! Cut-off is up to the owner's discretion.

Hours: The shop says it will be open "noon till late." The line will be cut-off depending on the amount of people in line

Location: 13233 Pond Springs Drive

A small tattoo space tucked into a corner of East Austin, No Good Tattoo has artists that range in only stick-and-poke to machine-based tattooing practices. The six resident artists within the company will be participating on Friday the 13th, but anyone that wants one of the designs must pre-book in advance to "avoid the chaos," according to the shop's Instagram.

You're encouraged to go to the individual artist's Instagram page to book an appointment before arriving at the shop.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 1023 Springdale Road, Building 10, Suite B

Located in a small house along Rosewood Avenue, Black Dagger Tattoo has been providing the Austin area with tattoos since 2013. As is the standard for Friday the 13th, Black Dagger will be walk-in only and will only accept cash for tattoos selected from flash sheets.

One of the designs must be placed on either your arms or legs. Prices range from $100 to $180 depending on size, color and detail.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Location: 1223 Rosewood Ave.

This one-stop-shop of tattoos, piercings and laser tattoo removal is offering a bunch of different designs ranging in size and detail! Amillion Tattoo is providing North Austin with $40 flash designs that range in style from dainty, small flowers to the standard small, spooky creature with a 13 inside. The bigger flash offerings, which have more detail and even bigger 13's, cost $60.

All hopeful customers must pay in cash. You are also not allowed to change the design of the tattoo or walk into the shop without an appointment.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Location: 8556 Research Blvd., Ste. B

Banks, an independent artist located at TinyTatsATX, is offering Friday the 13th tattoos even though her studio isn't hosting a mass Friday the 13th event.

Her offerings are smaller than the bigger shops, but she is hosting between three and four appointments that can be claimed through her Instagram page. A $100 deposit is required to have the appointment.

Hours: email her to inquire

Location: 104 E 31st St., Unit B