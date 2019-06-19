AUSTIN, Texas — Nature Nights are a series of free, family-oriented events at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center where you can have fun while you learn.

They'll talk about flora, fauna, critters, plants and habitats in a fun way.

"We have a lot of hands-on activities, crafts, hikes and walks and talks with experts," said Angel Horne from the Wildflower Center. "We have all sorts of different activities that are all centered around the ecology of Central Texas."

The event only happens on Thursdays in June, so there are only two Nature Nights left to attend.

RELATED: How to harvest bluebonnet seeds and when to pull up your plants

RELATED VIDEO: RAW: How to plant bluebonnets at home

Each week has a theme, and this week's theme is Life on the Prairie. Experts will talk about prairie ecosystems, the plants that grow there, the critters that live there and what prairie ecosystems do for Texas.

The event is family-oriented, but open to all ages.

Be sure to wear comfortable clothes, load up on sunscreen and bring bug spray. You can also bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, or you can purchase food and drinks from the café.

Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center hosts Nature Nights The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer. The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting Nature Nights on Thursdays throughout the summer.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Most road rage incidents in Austin this year have involved guns, police say

This dog's pads burned off while on walk in summer heat

St. Edward's faces suits accusing sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation