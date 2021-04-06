Fantastic Fest 2021 will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

"No vaccine, no Fantastic Fest, no exceptions," the festival announced Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Movie fans who attend this year's Fantastic Fest will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, the festival announced Friday.

Fantastic Fest said all badge holders will be required to show either physical or electronic proof of vaccination to check in, stating, "No vaccine, no Fantastic Fest, no exceptions." Masks will also be required at all times indoors when not eating or drinking.

In addition to announcing these new COVID-19 protocols, Fantastic Fest releases its "First Wave Programming" on Friday. The list is headlined by 2021 Palme D’Or winner "Titane." The festival's opening night party will be dedicated to the film's visuals.

Opening night will also feature a Mondo Records pop-up shop with "rarities from the vault," in conjunction with Mondo's 10-year anniversary.

Additional studio premieres in the first wave include A24's "Lamb," Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Televisions' "Bingo Hell" and Netflix's "The Trip."

"We’re thrilled at how the program is coming together," said Annick Mahnert, Fantastic Fest's director of programming. "For this post-apocalyptic edition, we’ve scoured the four corners of the globe to find weird, silly, terrifying, entertaining and fantastic movies directed by established and emerging filmmakers."

Learn more about Fantastic Fest 2021's planned "sidebar programming" here.

Fantastic Fest, presented by Alamo Drafthouse, describes itself as the largest genre film festival in the world, specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi and action. This year's festival will be an in-person event held at Drafthouse's South Lamar location from Sept. 23-30.

"Fan Badges," "2nd Half Badges" and "Midnight Badges" are available to purchase. "Fantastic Fest @ Home Badges" are also available and provide access to the festival's new virtual event, which will take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 11.

Here's a look at the first-wave film lineup: