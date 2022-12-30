Check out these family-friendly New Year's Eve events in Austin

Here are a handful of events the whole family can enjoy to ring in the new year without staying up until midnight.

AUSTIN, Texas — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and there are several family-friendly events the whole family can enjoy.

Over at Thinkery, a fun hands-on children's museum in the Mueller area, they are preparing for a big party.

"It'll end up being about 3,000 balloons that staff and volunteers are blowing up," said Thinkery Director of Museum Experience Becca Drew Ramsey.



Families can celebrate on Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"Staff member pulls the string and the balloons drop down and then everyone is released to stomp out the bubble wrap and pop the balloons. So it gets loud but it’s a really fun way to make the New Year feel festive and memorable for little ones and for big ones," Ramsey said.

There will also be a dance party. Tickets are $25 for Thinkery members and $30 dollars for the general public.

At all three Pinballz arcade locations they are hosting a 12 and under event starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.



"We are going to have arts and crafts for the kids, we're going to have a play card for the kids. And then right at noon, there's going to be a balloon drop that's going to be filled with tickets and prizes," said Pinballz Regional Manager Darrell Bedford.

The event costs $15 dollars.

"Safe for kids, safe for families, and have a good time," Bedford said.

Over at the Long Center kids can hit the skating rink starting at 10 a.m. which also sells hot coca. It costs $15 to skate.

