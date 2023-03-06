'For the Love of Parks' brings Travis County families together

The Travis County Parks Foundation hosted the inaugural event to celebrate the launch of a new nonprofit organization that will support parks throughout the county.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County brought families together for their inaugural "For the Love of Parks" event on Saturday to celebrate the launch of the Travis County Parks Foundation.

The new nonprofit will go toward enhancing community engagement and supporting the park system in Travis County.

“We are a community supported group,” said Joanna Wolaver, the Executive Director of the Travis County Parks Foundation. “We are all about park lovers, so we invite people to join us.”

Saturday’s community event was held at one of Travis County’s most historical parks.

The Richard Moya Park is named after the first Mexican American to be voted into office as a county commissioner. It was one of the first parks purchased by Travis County. It also home to the historic 1884 Congress Avenue Bridge that used to be in downtown Austin.

Saturday was about new generations building community and enjoying the park with their families, like Jose Becerra, who brought his wife and his two kids to the park.



"My parents brought me here, so then I'm bringing my kids in and, you know, hopefully when they're older and they have their own kids, they can bring them here, too,” Becerra said.

Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez also wanted to remind people of a bond election coming up this November, that will include more funding for park improvements and for purchasing more park land. She hopes to get more families engaged with the Travis County Parks.

“That's what the park is for,” said Gomez. “It's so that people can come out and be together.”

