Test-drive all-electric vehicles at Electrify Expo this weekend

The founder of the expo said it's North America's largest electric vehicle festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas may be the new home to Tesla, but this weekend, those cars will be far from the only electric vehicles in town. Electrify Expo has set up shop at the Circuit of the Americas.

Very few people love electric "toys" more than B.J. Birtwell, the founder of Electrify Expo.

"What a blast it's been. This is North America's largest electric vehicle festival. We're here in Austin at Circuit of the Americas. We're ready for like, the Super Bowl of all-electric vehicle events is happening this weekend," Birtwell said.

Some electric cars, like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, are almost as fast as Formula 1 cars. But Birtwell said there are so many other benefits that come with owning an electric vehicle.

"Like never going to the gas station," he said.

KVUE's Rob Evans got a preview of the event, which exhibits cars from Porsche to Kia. Evans asked Birtwell why so many different car companies are going electric.

"Well, it's the future," Birtwell said. "And the best way for people to really understand the shift is to really experience a vehicle for the first time, which is the whole reason why Electrify Expo exists because we're all here to drive. They can drive cars, they can drive electric bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards."

There are even cars at the expo that Birtwell has never seen before.

"This is the EQS 450 from Mercedes. This is the first time they've been to Texas. This is going to be the first time anybody can experience them in Texas," Birtwell told Evans.

And the expo isn't limited to just cars and trucks.

"This is an electric boat?" Evans asked, checking out the $300,000 Super Air Nautique GS22E.

"Just imagine being on Lake Travis," Birtwell said, "and knowing all you hear is the lapping water."

Electrify Expo is open Saturday and Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas. Learn more.