Austin's iconic Eeyore's Birthday Party event canceled again

AUSTIN, Texas — Oh, bother. Eeyore's Birthday Party has been canceled for the second consecutive year, organizers announced on the event's website.

"It is with deep sadness that Friends of the Forest must announce Eeyores Birthday Party 2021 is canceled," the statement read. "Protecting our herd is the Eeyore way. The event returns next year as the pandemic allows. Thank you for your support and we will see you next year, be kind and we will get by, we will survive…"

The 2020 event was scheduled for April but ended up being one of the numerous Austin traditions canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.

Eeyore's Birthday Party, named for the gloomy donkey in the Winnie the Pooh tales, is a community celebration of what makes the Capital City weird and fun. It’s the city’s longest-running celebration of body paint, drum circles and outrageous costumes.

Lloyd Birdwell came up with the idea for Eeyore's Birthday Party when he was a UT grad student 58 years ago. Birdwell, who passed away at age 70 in 2014, named the birthday bash to honor Eeyore, who – according to A.A. Milne’s stories – became saddened when he thought his friends had forgotten his birthday.

Over the years, one thing has remained the same: Eeyore’s Birthday Party is non-commercial and all proceeds go to charity.

But for the second year in a row, Austin will have to skip the famous birthday party and look forward to hopefully celebrating next year.