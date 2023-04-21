List: Drug Take Back Day locations around Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday, April 22 is the DEA-sponsored National Drug Take Back Day across the United States. The event is done every April and October to promote responsible prescription drug use and to take unused or unwanted pills.
Here is a list of some of the drug take back locations within 100 miles of Downtown Austin:
- Travis County Constable Pct. 5, 1003 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX, 78701, 2 Miles.
- Travis County Constable Pct. 1, 14717 Heflin Lane #127, Austin, TX, 78721, 5 Miles.
- Travis County Constable Precinct 3, 8656 Highway 71 W Building B, Austin, TX, 78735, 7 Miles.
- Austin Isd Police Department - Tony Burger Center, 3200 Jones Road, Austin, TX, 78745, 7 Miles.
- Travis County Constable Pct. 4, 4011 Mckinney Falls Pkwy, Austin, Tx, 78744, 9 Miles.
- Travis County Constable Precinct 2, 210409 Burnet Road #150, Austin, TX, 78758, 8 Miles.
- Cedar Park Police Department, 911 Quest Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX, 78613, 16 Miles.
Lakeway Police Department, 1941 Lohman's Crossing Rd, Austin, TX, 78734, 15 Miles.
Buda Police Department, 405 E. Loop St Building 2, Buda, TX, 78610, 18 Miles.
Mustang Ridge Police Department, 12800 Us Hwy 183 S, Buda, TX, 78610, 18 Miles.
Pflugerville Police Department, 1611 Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, TX, 78660, 15 Miles.
Round Rock Police Department, 2701 North Mays, Round Rock, TX, 78665, 20 Miles.
Jonestown Police Department, 18304 N. Park Dr., Jonestown, TX, 78645, 18 Miles.
Kyle Police Department, 111 N. Front St, Kyle, TX, 78640, 23 Miles.
Leander Police Department, St. David's Hospital, 505 St. David's Loop, Leander, TX, 78641, 21 Miles.
Caldwell County Precinct 1 - Caldwell County Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St, Lockhart, TX, 78644, 31 Miles.
DEA Sponsored Sun City Legacy Hills Park Pavilion, 200 Del Webb Boulevard, Georgetown, TX, 78626, 30 Miles.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 508 S Rock St, Georgetown, TX, 78626, 30 Miles.
Hays County Constable, Pct. 3, 3200 Stillwater Road #106, Wimberley, TX, 78676, 31 Miles.
Marble Falls Police Department, 606 Avenue N, Marble Falls, TX, 78654, 36 Miles.
Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office, 2617 N Guadalupe Street, Seguin, TX, 78155, 56 Miles.
Comal County Spring Branch Fire Station, 160 Oak Dr., New Braunfels, TX, 78132, 49 Miles.
Comal County Spring Branch Fire Station, 353 Rodeo Drive, Spring Branch, TX, 78070, 52 Miles.
Cilobo Police Department, 162 Loop 539 East, Cibolo, TX, 78108, 63 Miles.
Bulverde Police Department, 30360 Cougar Bend, Bulverde, TX, 78163, 61 Miles.
Hollywood Park Police Department, 2 Mecca Drive, Hollywood Park, TX, 78232, 72 Miles.
Shavano Park Police Department, 900 Saddletree Court, San Antonio, TX, 78231, 75 Miles.