Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival kicks off Saturday

The festival, which runs through Halloween, is described as "5 shady acres of unlimited fun."

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival kicks off on Saturday!

The festival, held at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, rain or shine. Attendees can expect more than 50 fall-inspired activities, attractions and games, plus live music presented by 100.1 Sun Radio, a courtyard marketplace, a selection of seasonal foods and drinks and lots of photo opportunities.

Games include corn hole, kids' axe throwing, pioneer bowling, potato sack races and more. As for activities, the fest will feature barrel rides, an exotic petting zoo, pony rides, kids goat yoga, a "Lil' Monster Maze" and other fun options. And of course, a fall fest wouldn't be complete without face painting and a pumpkin patch. See a full list of what you can expect at the festival.

Opening weekend will include a ribbon cutting, treats and giveaways, a "Golden Gourd Hunt" and more, and each weekend after offers something new and unique.

A portion of the festival's proceeds benefits the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead.

The farmstead is located at 419 Founders Park Road, near downtown in the heart of Founders Memorial Park. The festival will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Tuesdays. Weekday admission is $5 per person, while weekend admission is $10. Learn more.

