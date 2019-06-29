AUSTIN, Texas — The "Pride Ride" at Love Cycling Studio near Downtown Austin involved lots of leg pumping and sweating, all for a good cause.

Dozens turned out for the spin class held at the studio on Pressler Street off 5th Street on Saturday morning.

The class, held on the last weekend of Pride Month, raised money for Out Youth, a nonprofit that helps LGBTQ youth.

Organizer and cycling instructor Bryan Gonzales said this weekend is also about remembering a historic event: the 50th anniversary of the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York.

"It was the start of the gay liberation movement here in America, and 50 years since and we still have a long way to go. But we also have a lot to celebrate," Gonzales said.

Ryn Gonzales is the Operations and Program Director for Out Youth. She said the organization is a life-saver for some LGBTQ youth.

"OutYouth is a 30-year-old nonprofit that's based here in Austin that serves LGBTQIA youth and their families. We do that through a number of life-saving and life-changing programs," Ryn said. "But at the end of the day, we love and acknowledge, accept everyone that walks through our doors, no matter how they're showing up."

Greenbelt Kombucha also sponsored the event.

