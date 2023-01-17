Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Cedar Park

This year, Disney On Ice will feature the magical adventures of two popular Disney films "Frozen" and "Encanto."

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Kids of all ages will be letting it go and not talking about Bruno when Disney On Ice hits the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in April.

This year, Disney On Ice will feature the magical adventures of two popular Disney films "Frozen" and "Encanto." Families will have a chance to see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live.

During the "Frozen" portion of the program, it will be narrated by Olaf while ice skaters transform the story of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Sven across the rink.

Then after "Frozen," the audience will take a journey to Columbia where they will meet the family from "Encanto," the Madrigals. The story follows Mirabel and her family as they journey to save her family home and her sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Fans will get to experience all the magic behind the Madrigals including Tia Pepa, who can control weather, Dolores, who has the gift to hear what others cannot, and Bruno, who can foretell the future with his visions.

Those who are Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can get a headstart and buy tickets now. If you would like to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer, you can sign up here. Then, on Tuesday, Jan. 24 tickets will go on sale to the general public.

Mark your calendar for a magical day. You can catch Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park between April 26 and 30. Below are the show times:

Wednesday, April 26: 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 27: 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28: 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets through the Ticketmaster website or in person at the venue box office.