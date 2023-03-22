Dell Match Play expected to bring big bucks to Austin's economy

According to Angelou Economics, the golf tournament brings in around $50 million every year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of the best golfers from across the globe are in Austin to participate in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.



“Pretty fun environment. Get up close and see some of the most incredible players in the world," Todd Allison, an avid golf fan, told KVUE.

This will be Allison's sixth time going to the event at the Austin Country Club.

"Just having fun watching some great golf," Allison said.

Dell Match Play also brings in a pretty penny to the local economy. According to Angelou Economics, the golf tournament brings in around $50 million every year.

"We see a lot of foot traffic, a lot of reservations as well," said John Upchurch, manager of Jack Allen’s Kitchen.

Jack Allen's Kitchen has a location near the Austin Country Club, just off of North Capital Highway. Upchurch said in past years, Dell Match Play weekend has been very crowded – and the restaurant is expecting the same this year.

“We see business from start to finish," Upchurch said.

But 2023 could be the last time Dell Match Play comes to Austin – the golf event won’t return next year. According to tournament director John Uplegger, the decision had to do with the 2024 PGA calendar and a match play event did not fit.

"We have benefited from these guys being down the road for several years. It hurts to see they are going away," Upchurch said.

Uplegger also said the PGA could return in the future, depending on the calendar of events.

Upchurch hopes that Dell Match Play will return to Austin soon.

"Anytime the PGA is right down the road on a tour, we are always excited," Upchurch said.

