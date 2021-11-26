Holiday Window Walk decorating begins in downtown Austin

Decorating for the annual event began in Austin's 2nd Street District on Nov. 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving may be over, but holiday season is in full swing and ways to celebrate are already popping up all over the Austin area.

Downtown Austin's 2nd Street District began decorating for the annual Holiday Window Walk on Friday as part of December in the District.

Students from St. Edward's University are in charge of the designs and the public will get to decide which of the designs merits one of three scholarships available, for a total of $8,000.

Participating stores include Bonobos, OrangeTheory Fitness, Lux Apothetique, Sneaker Politics, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar and Drybar.

Is it too early to start thinking about the Holidays.... it's never too early ✨ 🎄 It's time to start gearing up for... Posted by 2ND Street District - Austin, TX on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Customers who case their vote for the most festive window will automatically be entered to win a $500 gift card to the 2nd Street District tenant of their choice.

The month-long celebration also includes the Santa Lounge at 3TEN Austin.

Other holiday events and attractions have also started or will soon commence.

Peppermint Parkway at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) returned for the season Nov. 26 with millions of lights illuminating the night sky. The drive-thru experience also includes live characters, Santa, holiday villages and much more.

Meanwhile, the Zilker Holiday Tree is set to open to visitors on Nov. 27 after it was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tree lights up every night at 6 p.m. and visitors can check it out through Jan. 1.

Austin's Trail of Lights also opens on Nov. 27, with 2 million lights, 70 displays and lighted tunnels and 90 lighted trees. The drive-thru event opens at 5:45 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.