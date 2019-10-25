AUSTIN, Texas — On Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m., inspiration from poems of a late Texas boy who battled bullying will be unveiled in the pages of a children's book and on the big screen in a documentary.

The young man's name is Alexei Bauereis.

Bauereis was born in August 2001, but died tragically in a pedestrian traffic accident in June 2016. From a young age, Bauereis was fascinated with ballet and became a talented and accomplished dancer with the Austin Ballet. He inspired many with his courage to face bullying head-on while keeping his focus on achieving his personal goals in life in spite of society ridiculing him.

Bauereis wrote a poem about these struggles with bullying for a homework assignment, but the work was sadly never turned in due to his sudden death. Bauereis' mother, Anna, found the poem and was determined to have her son's voice heard. So, she wrote a children's book, titled "Things We Wish to Say," in his honor.

The book is about the journey of a young man who enters a garden fantasy world. Along the way, the young man meets partners who dance with him, as well as others who do not know how to dance or are uncomfortable with the idea of dance. In the story, readers learn dance as a form of expression, an art, and is beautiful not only for the dancer, but also for the audience, too.

Alexei's inspiration will not only fill the pages of children's books, either.

He is also featured in the new dance documentary film, Danseur, which is centered around shedding light on the struggles male ballet dancers face with bullying and homophobia.

The book and documentary will be unveiled together in an event on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Austin Ventures Studio Theatre at Ballet Austin, located at 501 W. 3rd Street.

The event is open to the public, with a suggested age of 13 years or older. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased online at https://annabauereisauthor.bpt.me/.

